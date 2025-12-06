Carpenter Brut Shares Dark New Single & Video “Leather Temple”

Home News Leila Franco December 6th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Carpenter Brut just released a new single, “Leather Temple,” offering the first glimpse into the final album of his Leather trilogy. The track is accompanied by a world-building video directed by Dehn Sora, introducing fans to Midwichpolis, a neon-scarred, post-apocalyptic city forged from nuclear fallout and the shape of the upcoming 2026 album.

The video brings viewers into a fractured metropolis, ruled by the tyrannical Iron Tusk. His tower, the Temple, cuts through the skyline like a blade, looming over the City of Light and the decaying Midwich Slums. Sora’s visuals trace the city’s uneasy contrasts. It is a realm of obscene wealth drenched in holograms and neon, with propaganda screens flickering over the oppressed communities beneath. It’s a cinematic, oppressive vision that mirrors the track’s intensity.

“Leather Temple” channels that unrest through its sound. A collision of pounding metal riffs, sharp beats and synth pulses that feel ripped from a corrupted 90s electro universe. The track evokes the simmering anger and uprising in the slums while capturing the cold, artificial sheen of the elite’s untouched world above. “Leather Temple” sets the stage for Carpenter Brut’s next era with a sonic and visual universe built on rebellion and decay.