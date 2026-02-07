Florence + The Machine Live Debut Six ‘Everybody Scream’ Tracks During Tour Opener, Play “One Of The Greats” With IDLES’ Mark Bowen

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 7th, 2026 - 1:23 PM

Florence + The Machine started their 2026 UK and Ireland tour with an exciting first show. They played six new songs from their latest album, “Everybody Scream.” The concert was held in a crowded venue and it marked the start of what should be an amazing tour. Fans enjoyed an entertaining performance as the band’s music kept them engaged throughout. Florence Welch stood out on stage with her unique style and lively energy, performing each song passionately to connect with everyone there.

NME reported that the night was full of memorable moments, but one stood out when Mark Bowen from IDLES unexpectedly joined Florence + The Machine on stage. This surprise performance thrilled the crowd as they performed “One Of The Greats” together. Bowen’s energy matched perfectly with Welch’s strong vocals, creating an amazing combination that wowed everyone there. Their unexpected teamwork made the event even more exciting and left a lasting impression on the audience, making it a truly special evening for all who attended.

The concert included a great mix of the band’s popular old songs and exciting new tracks from “Everybody Scream.” This combination showed how the band can change their music style while staying true to what they are known for. Even though many in the audience did not know the new songs, fans were excited to hear them. This excitement highlights Florence + The Machine’s amazing ability to engage audiences with their powerful and lively music, along with thrilling performances that deeply connect with listeners. Their energetic concerts create an unforgettable experience, prompting fans to return again and again.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna