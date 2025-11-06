Gorillaz Team Up With IDLES For Powerful New Single “The God Of Lying”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

“The God of Lying (feat. IDLES)” is the brand new track from Gorillaz and the third single from the band’s forthcoming new studio album, The Mountain. Written by Damon Albarn and Joe Talbot and recorded in London, Devon and Mumbai, with Ajay Prasanna on bansuri and percussion by Viraj Acharya, “The God of Lying” sees the IDLES frontman bring his maverick charisma to a dub-style vocal that delivers a list of questions and scant consolation to tap into the album’s underlying themes of societal and political unease.

The Mountain is an expansive sonic landscape of instruments and sounds, richly layered with voices, melodies and addictive beats, spanning a collection of 15 songs that embody the very essence of Gorillaz’ collaborative ethos. The record features an extraordinary list of artists and collaborators including: Ajay Prasanna, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Anoushka Shankar, Asha Bhosle, Asha Puthli, Bizarrap, Black Thought, Gruff Rhys, IDLES, Jalen Ngonda, Johnny Marr, Kara Jackson, Omar Souleyman, Paul Simonon, Sparks, Trueno and Yasiin Bey. The Mountain is a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson