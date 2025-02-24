Florence Welch & Sampha Team Up With Everything Is Recorded For Collaborative New Single “Never Felt Better”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

Today, Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centred around producer Richard Russell, has released the new single “Never Felt Better.” The song us a transcendent and hymnal piece of music that features two of the UK’s most iconic vocalists, Sampha and Florence Welch.

The ditty is the latest single to be taken from Everything Is Recorded’s highly-anticipated third album Temporary. The single is accompanied by a video from Kristian Mercado and Mela Murder. The music follows the previous singles “Porcupine Tattoo” (featuring Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan,) “Losing You” (featuring Sampha, Laura Groves, Jah Wobble and Yazz Ahmed) and “Swamp Dream #3” (featuring Mary In The Junkyard’s Clari Freeman-Taylor.)

Temporary will be the first full Everything Is Recorded release in over four years but follows a prolific period of music-making for Russell. As Everything Is Recorded, the artist released four album-length pieces through Soundcloud and Bandcamp only over the past twelve months: Summer Solstice, Autumn Equinox, Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox.

Each album was recorded during extended and one-day improvised jams on the date of their respective titles at Russell’s west London Copper House studio, featuring an eclectic cast of musicians and collaborators. Earlier this year, The artist teamed up with singer, songwriter, acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton as musical duo SAM MORTON, who released the acclaimed debut album, Daffodils & Dirt.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela