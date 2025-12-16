Bleachers Performs With Hayley Williams, Florence Welch And More at Ally Coalition’s 2025 Talent Show

Home News Emily Lopez December 16th, 2025 - 1:45 PM

On December 15, The Ally Coalition held its 11th annual talent show. For those who aren’t familiar, The Ally Coalition is a nonprofit organization that fights for equality for LGBTQ youth, working with several other organizations to do so. Their 11th annual talent show helped with this mission by raising money to help LGBTQ youth. Many celebrities and artists play a role in making this show happen.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, some of these artists include Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine. The Bleachers performed with both Williams and Welch as they performed throughout the night. Williams performed “Kill Me” and “Good Ol’ Days” as well as “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” which ended the show. As for Welch, she performed a cover of “Lopin’ Along Thru the Cosmos,” which was originally performed by Judee Sill, on top of her own music including “Dog Days Are Over,” and “Free.”

Other notable performances include Chris Fleming’s standup routine and Rainey Qualley’s performance with the Bleachers. Getting the crowd into the holiday spirit, Claud, Samia, Annie DiRusso and Hank Heaven performed “Jesus Fucking Christmas,” another popular performance of the night. Other appearances include Fun.’s Andrew Dost, singer and actress Rachel Zegler, Phish’s Trey Anastasio and comedians Mike Birbiglia and Chris Laker. Overall, there were a lot of talents present, making for a lively show.

Many of the performances have been uploaded to YouTube from the talent show, allowing fans to revisit their favorite moments of the night.



