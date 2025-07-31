IDLES Share New Single “Rabbit Run” From Darren Aronofsky’s Forthcoming Film Caught Stealing

Home News Katie Poon July 31st, 2025 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

English post-punk band IDLES released a new lead track for Darren Aronofsky’s film Caught Stealing this Wednesday, titled “Rabbit Run”. The band also released a corresponding lyric video on the IDLES YouTube channel for the song.

“Rabbit Run” combines a mix of anxious beats and rhythm with sounds of defiance through motorik drums and distorted guitars. The song is meant to capture the film’s theme of confronting fear. The song’s lyrics repeat the idea of boredom despite the anxious lyrics and sound that permeate the track.

The accompanying lyric video follows IDLES lead vocalist Joe Talbot racing through streets as if he is being chased, ending up in a car. The fast-paced shots of the lyric video mirror the tone and themes of the song. White warped lyrics are displayed over the film.

IDLES have contributed four original tracks to Aronofsky’s film soundtrack, including “Rabbit Run”, and recorded the full film score composed by Rob Simonsen. Talbot expressed his enjoyment working with Aronofsky on the collaboration.

“This has been a huge opportunity for us that seemingly came about after a chance meeting backstage at Fallon when we both happened to be guests on the same day. But in hindsight, I realise that Darren is one of my favorite directors and his films have, in some ways, made me who I am as an artist. This lucid dream has been a lifetime in the making and one that I will live over and over with a huge sense of humility and joy,” Talbot said.

Following a show full of awareness and support in June this year at Primavera Sound Festival, the band will headline a two-day block party in Bristol, U.K., on Aug. 1 and 2. IDLES is also set to support Deftones and My Chemical Romance in stadiums and arenas and will appear at Riot Fest in Chicago and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.