Lorde Announces $200k Donation To Minnesota Immigrant Defense Network From Minneapolis Merch Sales

According to Variety.com, Lorde has revealed that she donated her money from merch sales in Minneapolis, totaling $204,000, to the Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee and Immigrant Defense Network. The singer is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour and played a pair of shows in Minneapolis on October 11-12. In her Instagram post, the artist announced the donation along with picture of the words “ICE out” written on her hand.

Lorde joins a growing list of musicians speaking out against ICE and its agents’ actions in Minneapolis and the United States at large. Several artists including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Kehlani wore “ICE out” pins on the red carpet at this past Sunday’s Grammy Awards, while several winners used their acceptance speeches to speak out. Bad Bunny, who has been the subject of controversy ever since he was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, used his time on the Grammy stage after winning best música urbana album to declare “ICE out.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt