Bad Bunny Announced As Headliner For 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

According to Stereogum.com, it has been reported that Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican artist was announced as the halftime headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX during halftime of yesterday’s Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The Super Bowl will take place on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, which is the home of the San Francisco 49ers. This will be Bunny’s second time taking the Super Bowl stage after being a guest in Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 halftime show.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The artist is one of the most successful recording artists in the world. Back in 2020, 2021 and 2022, he was the most streamed artist on Spotify, ascending to iconic status within the Spanish-speaking world and beyond.