All Things Go Toronto 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Lorde, Kesha, Wet Leg & More

Skyy Rincon February 3rd, 2026 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The festival organizers behind All Things Go have officially announced the 2026 lineup for the Toronto edition of the beloved event. The fest is scheduled to take place on June 6 and 7 at RBC Amphitheatre marking the second iteration of All Things Go’s expansion into Canada. Lorde, Kesha and Wet Leg are all set to perform alongside a plethora of other talented artists and musicians.

On Saturday, Kesha is set to headline with accompanying performances from The Beaches, Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Sofia Camara and Bella Kay. Sunday will see Lorde headline with additional sets from Wet Leg, Del Water Gap, Jade Lemac, Momma and Flower Face.

More information regarding the New York and DC-area editions of the festival will be announced shortly. Past NYC and DC lineups have included Lucy Dacus, DJO, Doechii, Lola Young, Clairo, The Last Dinner Party, The Marias, Noah Kahan and more. 2025’s Toronto lineup consisted of Renee Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf and Role Model.

Each of 2026’s headlining artists have remained busy this past year with Lorde releasing her follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power with her highly lauded fourth studio album Virgin. Wet Leg’s sophomore effort Moisturizer also saw its arrival last summer to critical acclaim. Kesha dropped her sixth full-length record, Period, on the 4th of July last year. The trio has also taken to the road, set to perform at numerous festivals in 2026 including Kilby Block Party, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Governor’s Ball, BottleRock Napa, Bonnaroo, Hinterland and more.

How To Get Tickets To All Things Go Toronto 2026

An ATG/Live Nation presale has been announced for Thursday, February 5 at 10am EST. Tickets and passes will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 6 at 10am EST here.

