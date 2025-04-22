Pulp Announces Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 1:15 PM

Following an announcement earlier this month about their new album, More, which will be released through Rough Trade Records on June 6, Pulp are happy to announce a North American tour this September that includes two previously announced LA dates at Hollywood Bowl with LCD Soundsystem. The newly added dates will see the Pulp performing at iconic venues such as New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time, while Tickets for public will be available on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time bu clicking here.

Pulp Tour Dates

9/4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

9/6 – Washington, DC – Anthem

9/9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

9/11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/13 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

9/16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

9/20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/22 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

^ = w/ LCD Soundsystem and Currently On Sale