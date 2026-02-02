Brent Hinds of Mastodon Was Absent From The Grammys’ In Memoriam Segment

Home News Emily Lopez February 2nd, 2026 - 6:12 PM

The Grammys ceremony served as a moment of celebration for many as well as a chance to remember those who had been lost in the previous year. Over the course of the night, there had been several performances made as tribute to those who had passed. The Grammys also hosts an annual In Memoriam segment to remember the members of the music industry who died that year. However, it would appear that this tradition fell short this year.

According to Metal Injection, Mastodon’s lead guitarist, Brent Hinds, wasn’t included in the annual tribute. Hinds passed away at the age of 51 in an accident while he was riding his motorcycle. Mastodon has been to the Grammys before, having been nominated several times. They also won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2018, which celebrated their song “Sultan’s Curse.” That being said, the members of Mastodon are not strangers to the Grammys stage and the Recording Academy (the organization that runs the Grammys) should have been aware of his passing.

Needless to say, Hinds should have been honored alongside the other big music industry names that were remembered. Most of the focus was on the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Even so, it is obvious that Mastodon has significantly contributed to metal music. It is unclear if there will be a statement provided on the matter. However, the lack of recognition was definitely noticed by fans.

On a brighter note, while this loss may not have been acknowledged at the recent awards ceremony, there have still been tributes made in his honor. One of Hinds’ former bandmates also recently announced that he had an entire album separate from his work with the band that hadn’t been released. Nothing has been said about a posthumous release, but never say never.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz