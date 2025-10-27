Former Bandmate Says Late Brent Hinds Had “An Entire Album That Hasn’t Seen The Light Of Day”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 5:21 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, one of Brent Hinds‘ former bandmates has mentioned that the late Mastodon guitarist was sitting on an entire album of unreleased solo music before his death. While speaking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Duane Trucks, who drummed for Hinds‘ side project Fiend Without A Face, says he has heard a “whole album of tunes” from the the late guitarist and calling them “cool as shit.”

Trucks went on to describe Hinds as a rare and uncompromising artist who only ever played from the heart: “You rarely meet someone with so many facets who does things in such an honest, vulnerable way. He really fucking meant what he was playing. It was not a put-on. He wasn’t just doing this for a cheque.” said Trucks.

Hinds launched Fiend Without A Face back in 1998, naming the project after a 1958 British horror flick. He joined Mastodon two years later, helping drive the Atlanta metal band to international acclaim. The group’s 2011 album, The Hunter, reached number six on the Billboard 200, while their track “Sultan’s Curse” earned them a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2018.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva