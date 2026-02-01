Lauryn Hill, Jon Batiste, Leon Thomas & More Pay Tribute To Late D’Angelo With Medley Performance

Home News Emily Lopez February 1st, 2026 - 11:18 PM

Singer-songwriter D’Angelo left the music world grieving after his passing in October 2025. He had cancelled a performance at Root Picnic due to an “unforeseen medical issue” just a few months before his passing due to pancreatic cancer. Following his death, there have been several tributes made in his memory, including a posthumous release of his previously unreleased song “Bitch” along with mentions of an entire album being posthumously released.

Adding to the list, Lauryn Hill performed a tribute to D’Angelo with a medley performance. She was joined by Jon Batiste, Leon Thomas and others to remember the “Unshaken” artist. Behind the performers, his picture was shown on the screen alongside his name and list of talents. This also proved to be a momentous occasion, as this marks over 20 years since Lauryn Hill has performed on the Grammys stage.

For those who might have missed the tribute, a clip of the full performance has been uploaded to X. It was a bittersweet but, overall, beautiful tribute to the late talent. The Grammys, while it is an award ceremony to honor living musical artists, is a stage to remember those who have been lost but who have equally impacted the world of music as we know it today. Today, several artist came together to do just that.

🚨 After 20+ years, Ms. Lauryn Hill graced the #Grammys & ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED that emotional D’Angelo tribute! Timeless…. The vocals, raw soul, and pure legend energy brought the house down in the In Memoriam segment; honoring D’Angelo (her “Nothing Even Matters” collaborator).… pic.twitter.com/dRXomlJPwA — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) February 2, 2026