Billie Eilish Calls Elon Musk Out After Reports Of Trillion Dollar Tesla Package: “Fucking Pathetic Pussy Bitch Coward”

Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 3:18 PM

According to Consequence.net, just about two weeks after calling out the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires at the recent WSJ. Innovator Awards, Billie Eilish went on Instagram to blast Elon Musk. After posting a series of infographics from My Voice My Choice on her Instagram story, which claimed that Musk allegedly became the world’s first trillionaire and gave examples of charitable causes he could contribute to with such an extensive fortune, the pop star posted a simple statement on a blank, black background: “etc… fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward.”

Notably, the infographic’s claim seems to be a misinterpretation of the recent news regarding a new composition deal between Musk and Tesla. While it’s true that Tesla shareholders approved a plan to reward Musk with shares worth almost $1 trillion if he meets certain goals, the incentives are ambitious at best and nearly impossible to achieve at worst.

Such goals include milestones like growing Tesla’s stock market valuation from $1.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion, selling one million humanoid robots and reaching 10 million paid subscriptions for Tesla’s self-driving software.