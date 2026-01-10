Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews & Neil Young Condemn ICE Following Killing Of Renee Good In Minnesota

Home News Leila Franco January 10th, 2026 - 1:39 PM

Several musicians, including Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews and Neil Young, have publicly condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 7th. The killing has sparked widespread outrage across the internet, with multiple people speaking out against ICE. Good was shot and killed while inside her car, an incident that has since been met with conflicting narratives from authorities and eyewitness video footage circulating online.

Billie Eilish addressed the killing by resharing multiple posts to her Instagram Story, amplifying messages that criticized ICE and described the agency as engaging in systemic violence. One of the posts she shared, according to Stereogum, characterized ICE as a federally funded force that terrorizes communities and tears families apart.

In response to the backlash, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement to Billboard, asserting that newly released footage supports DHS’s position that Good was allegedly impeding law enforcement and using her vehicle in a way that posed a serious threat to federal agents. DHS has maintained that the agent acted in self-defense.

Neil Young addressed the incident by posting multiple statements critical of ICE on his website, continuing his long history of outspoken political commentary. Dave Matthews also weighed in by sharing a video message in which he denounced ICE and the broader administration’s handling of the situation. In the video, Matthews rejected the use of taxpayer money to fund ICE operations, criticizing what he described as masked agents terrorizing communities. He spoke about Good’s killing, disputing official claims that she posed a lethal threat and arguing that video evidence shows her attempting to flee rather than attack officers. From Stereogum, he continued by saying, “We should be taking care of each other. We should be minding each other. We should be housing the homeless. We shouldn’t be, you know, throwing people to the ground, which brings me to Renee Nicole Good, murdered in front of her fellow citizens in Minneapolis, murdered in the streets.”

