Bad Bunny Says “ICE Out” During Grammy Acceptance Speech

Emily Lopez February 1st, 2026 - 6:59 PM

Throughout 2025 and into the new year, there have been several protests regarding the immigration policies of Donald Trump and his administration. Many families have been torn apart due to the recent ICE activity across the country and several people have even lost their lives because of it. Now the Grammys are here, barely a week after the most recent ICE killing. The awards ceremony has provided a platform for music artists across all genres to give voice to their beliefs on current events. One such artist is Bad Bunny, who had already been facing backlash from some regarding his scheduled Super Bowl performance. Several have voiced complaints that the halftime show should be performed by an American artist (despite his Puerto Rican background and Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory).

At the Latin Grammys, Bad Bunny received an award for Best Urban Music Album, an award recognizing Debí Tirar Más Fotos. In his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny begun by saying, “Before I say ‘Thank you God,’ I’m gonna say ‘ICE out.'” This statement was then met with applause from the audience, showing support for the ICE out movement. This is not the first time that Bad Bunny has spoken out about these matters and criticized ICE.

A video of this moment can be seen posted to People Magazine’s Instagram account. For those who would like a Spanish translation of the English speech, it can be found posted by X user Aaron Jandette.

ICE OUT! El discurso de Bad Bunny tras recibir el #GRAMMYs a mejor música urbana pic.twitter.com/6XJLS4tzJB — Aaron Jandette (@aaronjandette_) February 2, 2026