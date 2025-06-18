Bad Bunny Criticizes ICE Raids In Puerto Rico: “They Came Here, Sons Of Bitches, Instead Of Leaving The People Alone”

Home News Trent Tournour June 18th, 2025 - 10:07 PM

Puerto Rican megastar, Bad Bunny had some strong words regarding ICE’s mass deportations under the Trump administration. He posted a video to Instagram of a purported ICE raid on Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, Puerto Rico and captioned it “They came here… Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

He gets even more impassioned in the actual video, deriding the federal agents ripping people away from their homes and livelihoods as ‘motherfuckers’. Obviously, this slew of deportations was bound to be contentious but the issue has heated up considerably after a series of mass protests in LA which culminated in president Donald Trump sending nearly 5,000 armed soldiers into the city. According to consequence.net, Bad Bunny is speaking in solidarity with a number of high profile artists including Billie Joe Armstrong, Shakira, and Olivia Rodrigo. Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist and LA native Tom Morello also engaged in a protest action playing a concert in support of the many people who chose to take to the streets to make their voices heard.

While Bad Bunny’s recent statement is certainly polemic it is not the first time the artist has chosen to use his platform to speak out on issues he feels important, especially ones relating to his beloved homeland of Puerto Rico. He has previously made comments about the federal government’s lack of aid after Hurricane Maria and spoken out about government corruption in the US territory.