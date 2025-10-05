Bad Bunny Addresses Super Bowl Backlash In His SNL Monologue

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 5th, 2025 - 12:01 PM

Bad Bunny, the famous Puerto Rican musician known for his bold style and worldwide hits, talked about the criticism of his Super Bowl show while hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Many people watched him perform, so there were high expectations and different opinions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during his SNL monologue, he openly and humorously addressed these mixed reactions in a way that fans recognize as part of who he is.

Bad Bunny started by saying he was thankful for the chance to perform at this special event, which meant a lot to him both personally and culturally. He highlighted how important it is to show off his heritage and the strong link he has with Latin music. This passion isn’t only personal; it’s also about wanting people everywhere to hear the rich variety of sounds that Latin music offers. He’s especially eager to do this because, at big events in America, such vibrant and culturally rich music often gets overlooked. For him, this performance wasn’t just about singing but also celebrating where he comes from.

In response to criticism, Bad Bunny used his charisma to explain that when you challenge norms and push limits, backlash is unavoidable. He told his audience that shaking things up is necessary for change and real art often gets people talking. He jokingly added that if everyone were happy with him, he might not be doing something right. This shows how he turns negative feedback into a strength. In his speech, Bad Bunny kept it fun and made the audience laugh with jokes. He shared his message without ignoring how tough being famous can be. This way, he spoke to those who criticize him and showed he’s a bold artist willing to break rules.