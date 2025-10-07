President Trump Comments On Bad Bunny Being Announced As Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 1:49 PM

According to Stereogum.com, a week ago, Bad Bunny was announced as the performer for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Since then, multiple Republican operatives have been trying to rile people up and to make it all about themselves. Last week, Trump advisor and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called the booking “shameful” and said ICE agents would be at the Super Bowl to deport people.

Shortly afterward, as The New York Times reports, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said that ICE agents would be “all over” the Super Bowl and when being asked to give a message to the NFL, she said: “They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us.” And now, Trump himself has shared his thoughts about Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Trump did a phone interview with NewsMax host Greg Kelly, who said: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny Rabbit or whatever his name, this guy who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism. Do you think we should maybe just kind of entertain blowing off the NFL, like a boycott or something along those lines? This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer, and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

TRUMP: I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF BAD BUNNY, I DON’T KNOW WHO HE IS pic.twitter.com/L80Svf0Vb6 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 7, 2025