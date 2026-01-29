Tom Morello & Rise Against Announce Minnesota Benefit Show With Proceeds Going To Families Of Renee Good & Alex Pre

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 12:11 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, show happening on January 30, at First Avenue in Minneapolis will raise money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were shot and killed by ICE agents. A Concert of Solidarity & Resistance to Defend Minnesota will feature Tom Morello, Rise Against, Al Di Meola, Ike Reilly and very special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

“If it looks like fascism, sounds like fascism, acts like fascism, dresses like fascism, talks like fascism, kills like fascism and lies like fascism, boys & girls it’s fucking fascism,” Morello says. “It’s here, it’s now, it’s in my city, it’s in your city and it must be resisted, protested, defended against, stood up to, exposed, ousted, overthrown and driven out. By you and by me.”

The guitarist adds: “We are coming to Minneapolis where the people have heroically stood up against ICE, stood up against Trump, stood up against this terrible rising tide of state terror. Where the people have stood up for their neighbors and themselves, for democracy and justice. Ain’t nobody coming to save us except us and it’s now or never.”

