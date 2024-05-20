Mr. Bungle Joined By Max Cavalera For Live Performance Of Sepultura’s “Territory”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 12:29 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to revolvermag.com, Mr. Bungle‘s performance at the Sonic Temple Festival found the band digging deep into their own back catalog and while performing, the band turned to Max Cavalera to help them with a cover of Sepultura‘s tune “Territory.” The May 17 evening performance in Columbus, Ohio, found the Brazilian metal artist sharing the stage with Mr. Bungle where he naturally took the lead for the Chaos A.D. classic.

The group dug into the song pretty hard, with vocalist Mike Patton, and guitarists Trey Spruance and Scott Ian howling out the chorus’s iconic “war for territory.” Mr. Bungle was doing well with their performance because the band previously covered the song with Cavalera at a show in Hollywood last year.

Earlier in the afternoon, Cavalera took the e stage with the long running Soulfly. This spring found the artist and his brother, drummer Iggor, revisiting the Sepultura catalog through a full album re recording of 1987’s Schizophrenia. Cavalera Conspiracy’s latest modern times makeover is due out June 21 through Nuclear Blast.

