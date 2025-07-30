Dropkick Murphys Dedicates “First Class Loser” to Donald Trump During Warped Tour Performance

Home News Michelle Grisales July 30th, 2025 - 2:44 PM

“Dropkick Murphys perform their St. Patrick’s Day Tour at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, CA, USA on 14 February, 2024.”

Photo credit: Colin King

Dropkick Murphys have long made their political stance clear, particularly their strong opposition to former President Donald Trump. The band reinforced that position during their recent performance at the Warped Tour stop in Long Beach on Sunday, July 27. Brooklyn Vegan reported that in a bold moment during their set, the punk band dedicated their 2017 track “First Class Loser” to Trump.

Before launching into the song, one of the lead singers and bassist, Ken Casey said “This next song is dedicated to a guy who wears orange makeup, shits his pants in his diapers, rapes women, touches kids. It’s called ‘First Class Loser.’”

Following the dedication, the band played a video montage that included various clips of Trump, some of which reportedly featured him with Jeffrey Epstein. This moment at Warped Tour wasn’t an isolated political statement for the group.

Dropkick Murphys’ latest release, For The People, which dropped on July 4, continues their tradition of politically charged punk rock. The album features several protest-themed tracks and critiques of current and former leaders, further cementing the band’s stance on social and political issues.

In other recent news, the festival Punk in the Park recently drew fire after it was revealed that its promoter, Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions, had made a personal donation to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

In response, Dropkick Murphys confirmed they will not return to any future Punk in the Park events. They explained on Instagram, “Punk Rock and Donald Trump just don’t belong together…we will not be playing any more Punk in the Park shows. But, they did perform at Denver’s edition to honor fans who had already purchased tickets.