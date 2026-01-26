Dave Mustaine Says He Might Consider Making A Solo Album After Megadeth’s Farewell Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 7:36 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, n a new interview with Poland’s Teraz Rock, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine spoke about the possibility of making a solo album following the completion of the band’s farewell tour. After the interviewer noted that Mustaine had previously contemplated recording a solo LP more than two decades ago.

“I think it was The System was it [MEGADETH’s 2004 album] The System Has Failed? Yeah. That was the one that I’d injured my arm and I contacted the band guys and said, ‘I can’t play anymore. And I need to break up the band.’ So some time went by and my arm started to heal, and my godfather Alice Cooper contacted me and asked if I would do a benefit for somebody that worked for him and that also worked for me, who had just died and left his wife and a daughter with nothing, said Mustaine.

The artist adds: “So, I hadn’t touched a guitar for 17 months — not even pick it up and set it down. I just didn’t touch it. And so I said, ‘Look, I can barely play guitar right now. And I’ll come and I’ll do something, but it’s not gonna be great.’ So I went and we played and somehow the pilot light was reignited and the fire inside of me started burning again and I wanted to play. And when I called up Marty and Nick and David and talked to them, it was non-negotiable. We were not meant to get back together again. And I’ll leave all the nasty details out, but that’s when I went into the studio with some other people. Drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, who is amazing and this guy named Jimmie Sloas who played bass on the record, and he was really good too.”

When circling back to whether he would consider recording a solo album in the future, Mustaine said: “I might. I don’t think so. I might. I might. Right now, things are going so great for us, we’re not even really thinking about the end. We’re thinking about the beginning of this, this campaign and heading out and, and showing this music to our fans.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson