Megadeth Release Cover Of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning” From Final Studio Album

In their final studio album ever, classic metal band, Megadeth turn the clock back to the ‘80s with their take on a song that some of the band members in particular, have a history with. “Ride the Lightning” is part of the new self-titled Megadeth album that released earlier this month.

“Ride the Lightning” officially debuted back in 1984 just a few months after future Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine was kicked from the band. After going their separate ways, the track would debut from Metallica and chart in the top 100, and became a staple from them. Only in later years would Mustaine even be listed in the song credits. However, with retirement on the horizon, Mustaine could not help but go back and cover one of his classic tracks, and put his spin on it. After over a dozen albums throughout their career, and four in the past 10 years, Megadeth will release this one final project before calling it quits.

The new project features ten new tracks and has received mixed reviews so far in the limited time since it has been released. Though it is widely accepted as a solid piece for the band to close out their career, and a fitting tribute to the decades of music that they gave to the world.

Megadeth will head on the road in the coming weeks and months to tour the new album throughout North and South America and into Europe. A group of legends have marked this year as their last, but not without one last album or one last tour.

photo credit: Marv Watson