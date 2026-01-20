Megadeth Performs “I Don’t Care” Live For The First Time

Home News Emily Lopez January 20th, 2026 - 12:10 AM

Megadeth is a metal band that has been making music since 1983. One of the newest songs added to Megadeth’s 43 year long resume is “I Don’t Care.” According to Blabbermouth, “I Don’t Care” was performed live for the very first time at Let There Be Shred on January 17. Let There Be Shred is a single day fan event that allowed fans to hear Megadeth’s newest album, which at the time hadn’t been released yet, among other perks that attendees received. For those who may have missed the song’s debut, a fan uploaded a video of the performance on Facebook.

In August 2025, Megadeth announced the band’s upcoming studio album will be their last. To close out a successful career, they will also be performing a farewell tour in 2026. In November 2025, frontman Dave Mustaine had expressed his interest in their final performance being in space. While this so far didn’t result in a space performance, Mustaine has expressed satisfaction with his music career, saying, “We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world.” That being said, Mustaine has also made it clear that this truly is farewell, and his career will be ending here.

This may be a sad moment for fans, as they prepare to say goodbye to Megadeth. However, there is still plenty to look forward to, as evident by the debut of “I Don’t Care.” There is currently a Megadeth film set to debut this month as well as several performances for the farewell tour, as dates continue being released.

Photo credit: Marv Watson