Scammers Posing As Arctic Monkeys’ Agent Allegedly Booking Artists For Fraudulent 2025 World Tour

Arctic Monkeys headline at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

According to nme.com, scammers have been allegedly posing as 13 Artists founder and agent Charlie Myatt by allegedly soliciting bookings for a fake Arctic Monkeys tour in 2025. 13 Artists told IQ magazine that a “deluge” of fraudulent emails have been reported to them in the last few days. The emails, titled “CONFIDENTIAL – Arctic Monkeys – Midnight Mirage World Tour 2025,” were sent from the address news@13-artists.net, which sees the sender allegedly asking the recipients reply to the address charlie.myatt@13-artists.com.

The fraudsters appear to have even made a fake website that is almost identical to the Brighton-based agency’s real one.Both the fabricated website and the scam email contain phone numbers (+44 20 3290 3795 and +44 79 0719 2974,) neither belong to 13 Artists.

The UK’s Entertainment Agents’ Association has previously issued a checklist if they are unsure of the validity of an email by urging promoters to check the email address and ring the agency to confirm if there are any doubts. They also advise to check an artist’s website for conflicting touring plans and make contact with the agent by phone.

They association also advise people that “before sending a deposit, call the agency to confirm the booking and check their account details” and “check with promoters in other markets to verify the artist is touring in that region at that time. If an offer is accepted and seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt