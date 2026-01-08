Big Thief’s Buck Meek Announces New Album The Mirror For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Gasoline”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2026 - 7:17 PM

Today, Buck Meek has announced his new album, The Mirror, will be out on February 27, via 4AD and the artist has shared the lead single and music video, “Gasoline.” As Pitchfork praises, Meek “specializes in a philosophical strain of songwriting,” which is evident across The Mirror. There is a tender power that is countered by immutable vulnerability. With an uncanny curiosity, Meek reveals the uniqueness in the mundane. The Mirror searches for new meaning and the familiar is reframed through Meek’s singular voice.

On The Mirror, love, as an idea, is always close but in its a reflection that comes an afterimage of the way things could be and how they have been before. Meek holds the absurdity of devotion, the choice to love with equal parts ache and grin. As for the the music, the artist sings: “Making words up while we made love / one month and she’s in my blood.” The song is accompanied by a frenetic & beautifully-shot video by director Noel Paul and features musicians who play on the track, Ken Woodward, Adam Brisbin, and Jesse Quebbeman-Turley.

The Mirror Track List

1. Gasoline

2. Pretty Flowers

3. Can I Mend It?

4. Ring of Fire

5. Demon

6. God Knows Why

7. Heart In The Mirror

8. Worms

9. Soul Feeling

10. Deja Vu

11. Outta Body