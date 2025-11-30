Depeche Mode Shares Song & Video “Ghosts Again (Live In Mexico City)”

Home News Leila Franco November 30th, 2025 - 12:02 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Depeche Mode have unveiled a new live version and full-performance video of “Ghosts Again (Live in Mexico City),” offering a stirring preview of their concert packages tied to DEPECHE MODE: M and the MEMENTO MORI: MEXICO CITY live album, arriving December 5th. The release gives fans an early look at one of the Memento Mori Tour’s defining moments, captured during the band’s massive 2023 run through Mexico City.

The new video presents “Ghosts Again” in its most powerful form. Shot live and bathed in luminous blue stage lights, the performance showcases the emotional clarity and atmospheric sweep that made the track a standout from Memento Mori. Dave Gahan’s vocals cut through with haunted warmth as the crowd sings the lyrics back in unison, turning the song’s themes of memory, longing and acceptance into a collective experience.

The live clip, directed by filmmaker Fernando Frías, shows the intimate intensity that defined the band’s tour despite its massive scale. The camera moves between the band’s hypnotic performance and waves of fans illuminated by the stage glow, emphasizing the connection that has kept Depeche Mode a global live force for decades.

“Ghosts Again (Live in Mexico City)” arrives as anticipation builds for the full multimedia release. The Memento Mori era has been one of the group’s most celebrated, with the tour drawing more than 3 million fans across 112 shows worldwide and earning praise as “a stunning celebration of life and music.” With this new live video, Depeche Mode offer a powerful reminder of that energy, captured at its peak in Mexico City.