Slipknot Sells Stake in Their Catalog to Harbourview For An Unknown Amount Estimated Around $120 Million

Home News Emily Lopez November 18th, 2025 - 11:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado)

Slipknot is a big name in heavy metal and they’ve been performing since 1995. Throughout their music career, they’ve accumulated numerous awards under their belt, for hits like “Before I Forget” and “Dead Memories”. Their 30-year long catalog, would therefore be worth a large sum of money. As for just how much, recent business dealings have shown that the large sum of money in question reaches nine figures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, heavy metal band, Slipknot, finalized a deal to sell their catalog for approximately $120 million total for all parties involved. This deal includes Slipknot’s publishing and recording masters royalties but does not extend to future releases from the band.

Harbourview Equity Partners is a global investment firm that focuses mostly on entertainment and media. This deal isn’t exactly a surprise, as discussion of Slipknot selling their catalog started circulating in August. At the time, not all band members were set on selling their stakes, which would’ve lowered the total value. Nevertheless, any hesitations regarding this deal were resolved.

According to BLABBERMOUTH, in a statement regarding their deal with Harbourview, Slipknot’s cofounder M. Shawn Crahan (otherwise known as Clown) said “After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what SLIPKNOT started.” In another statement, Sherrese Clark, CEO of Harbourview Equity Partners, states “The enduring and relevant proof points with SLIPKNOT core to our investing thesis, and HarbourView is honored to help preserve and amplify the group’s work for decades and generations to come.” Overall, it appears both sides are optimistic about this business venture and what it could mean for the future.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado