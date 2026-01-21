A$AP Rocky Releases New Secret Track “Flackito Jodye” Featuring Tokischa

Home News Skylar Jameson January 21st, 2026 - 8:50 PM

Almost a week after releasing his long awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky has released a secret track called “Flackito Jodye”. The song features Dominican rapper Tokischa and comes with an accompanying music video. The new song is on Disc 2 of Don’t Be Dumb, released through A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records.

Interestingly, the song mixes English with Spanish Caribbean slang, and the lyrical content focuses a lot on flexing, as they should! This song feels like a victory lap after the fruitful release of Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb. The music video for “Flackito Jodye” was directed by AWGE and edited by Hidji World & ENT.TV. The video mixes the 3d modeled surrealism we saw in Rocky’s previously released video for “Helicopter$” with an aesthetic inspired by Y2K video games. The music video definitely feels referential to vintage technology and retro gaming, with a modern edge. Listen to “Flackito Jodye” below, but the music video is available on Apple Music exclusively, as of now.

Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album has been released at full steam as his first album in almost 8 years. The album has been critically acclaimed by outlets such as Rolling Stone, which writes, “Rocky now presents a project that finds him seasoned and at ease, both personally and musically”. However, it’s not just the album keeping Rocky busy, as he has recently announced his upcoming world tour. He also recently was a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, along with the star of 2 A24 movies, Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. In addition to tours, the Met Gala, and movies, Rocky has also been cementing himself as a fashion icon, as the creative director for Ray-Ban and Chanel’s new house ambassador.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock