ASAP Rocky Confirms He Will Drop New Album In Collaboration With Danny Elfman This Year

Jasmina Pepic November 19th, 2025 - 8:16 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

A$AP Rocky has officially confirmed that his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB will arrive before the end of this year. He made the announcement during a candid chat with his Vanity Fair cover mates, noting that the record is still on track for release. He also revealed that legendary composer Danny Elfman contributed heavily to the project.

According to a HotNewHipHop article, Rocky said, “Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I’m putting out this year. He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album.” This collaboration marks a bold move for the Harlem rapper, tapping into Elfman’s film-scoring expertise to broaden his sonic palette. Despite repeated delays, Rocky is now making clear that his fourth studio album is expected to drop sometime in 2025.

The project initially aimed for an August 30, 2024 release but was postponed, leaving fans anticipating ever since. Now, with Elfman’s involvement confirmed, DON’T BE DUMB is shaping up as a genre-blending record, likely merging hip-hop with cinematic textures and dramatic orchestration. Rocky’s decision to let the music speak rather than obsess over dates suggests he’s focusing on delivering an immersive experience.

For his fans and the broader music community, this announcement signals a major creative leap. With one of the most respected names in film composition onboard, A$AP Rocky is positioning his next album not just as a return but as an evolution. The official release date may still be under wraps, but DON’T BE DUMB is now firmly slated for arrival later this year.