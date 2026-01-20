A$AP Rocky Announces Summer 2026 ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 11:26 AM

Today, multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon A$AP Rocky has announced his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour. The 42-date tour, which is promoted by Live Nation, will be fans first chance to hear DON’T BE DUMB live, Rocky’s first full-length release in eight years. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming tour kicks off in North America on May 27, at United Center in Chicago and hits other major cities including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Houston’s Toyota Center, before wrapping up on July 11, at Prudential Center in New Jersey. The tour then arrives in Europe and the UK from August through September by kicking off in Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena on August 25. Stops include London, Milan, Germany, Sweden, and other places before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on September 30.

An unprecedented hype led up to DON’T BE DUMB’s release, surpassing 1 million pre-saves on Spotify, making it hip-hop’s most pre-saved album on the platform. This hype was built through a massive past year for Rocky, in which he starred in two A24-produced feature films: Highest 2 Lowest directed by Spike Lee and the Golden-Globe-winning If I Had Legs I’d Kick You directed by Mary Bronstein. Rocky also served as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, was announced as the creative director for Ray-Ban and was appointed as Chanel’s new house ambassador.

Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates

5/27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

5/29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

5/31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

6/1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

6/2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

6/4 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

6/7 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball

6/8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

6/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

6/12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

6/14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

6/15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

6/18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

6/19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

6/20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

6/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

6/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

6/26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

6/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

6/30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7/1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

7/3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

7/4 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

7/8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock