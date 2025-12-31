ASAP Rocky Pays Rent For Tenants Living in Harlem Building He Grew Up In

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 31st, 2025 - 6:49 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

ASAP Rocky is giving back to the community that helped shape him by covering the rent for tenants living in the Harlem building where he spent part of his youth. The gesture coincides with the rollout of his long-awaited fourth studio album and reflects his desire to support his old neighbors at a financially demanding time of year. Residents will get a break from rent payments in January as the rapper uses his success to make a meaningful impact on the neighborhood that raised him.

According to Complex, the 37-year-old artist partnered with housing and rewards platform Bilt to cover January’s rent for every tenant in the apartment building he once called home in Harlem, New York. The initiative, part of a campaign dubbed “Rent Free,” also includes a limited-edition vinyl designed by Rocky that celebrates his connection to New York City and is available for preorder through the Bilt app and website. The move both eases financial pressure on current residents and highlights Rocky’s roots in the community that influenced his rise in music.

Rocky spoke about the project in a statement saying that Harlem played a central role in making him who he is and that giving back to the place that shaped his identity felt deeply important. The partnership with Bilt is positioned as a way to merge culture, music and community support for people still living in the neighborhood where he grew up.

In addition to the rent giveaway, Rocky’s work with Bilt includes his appearance on the “Rent Free” game show, offering members nationwide the chance to win free rent payments and signed vinyl. This campaign arrives during a pivotal moment in his career as fans anticipate the release of Don’t Be Dumb on January 16th, 2026.