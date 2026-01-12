A$AP Rocky Shares Animated Video For New Single “Helicopter$”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 11:49 AM

According to Pitchfork.com, rapper A$AP Rocky has shared another Don’t Be Dumb single ahead of the record’s release this Friday. The song “Helicopter$” was written and produced by Rocky and Kelvin Krash, with co-production from Soufien 3000. The artist also directed the music video’s Playstation-coded throwback video alongside Dan Streit, conjuring a dystopian diorama of rooftop riots, cop-car collisions, robot wars, and swarming SWAT teams as Rocky weaves through the crowds and hangs off his helicopter overseeing the melee.

Also, the music video employs motion-captured animations of Rocky and his crew, as well as the “D.B.D.” helicopter used as a prop in his 2025 Lollapalooza set. In other new, last week, Rocky released another Don’t Be Dumb video, which is the Winona Ryder–assisted, “Punk Rocky”and the artist joined the 2026 Governors Ball lineup.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock