Snail Mail Announces New Album Ricochet For March 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Dead End”

Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 5:34 PM

Today. Snail Mail, the project of Lindsey Jordan, has shared the single, “Dead End,” which is a standout that mourns the simplicity of a suburban adolescence of parking in a cul-de-sac and smoking with friends. Sonically, the ditty pairs a wall of grunge-gaze textures with a piercing lead guitar riff and sugary hooks that builds tension until it culminates into an explosive ’nah-nah-nah’ singalong.

Speaking of the video, which the singer directed alongside Elsie Richter, Jordan says: “We shot the video for ‘Dead End’ in random places all around rural North Carolina between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on one of the coldest nights of my life. The goal was to be inconspicuous with the fireworks but someone called the cops on us.”

“Dad End” is from Jordan’s upcoming album, Ricochet, which is due out on March 27, through Matador Records. Her first album in five years, the artist returns with a renewed sense of clarity and control by asserting herself as a generational songwriter with a sharpened perspective. While her early work chronicled the emotional turbulence of young love, Ricochet reveals a deeper fixation: time, mortality, and the quiet terror of watching the things you love slip away.

