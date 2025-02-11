Dinosaur Jr. & Snail Mail Announce Summer 2025 U.S, Tour Dates With Easy Action

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 12:55 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Snail Mail and Dinosaur Jr. have announced they will be teaming up for a summer tour. The shows begin on July 15, in South Deerfield, MA and wrap up on August 8, in Woodinville, WA. The tour will also be stopping in Boston, Silver Spring, Atlanta, Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee, Boise, Portland and other cities.

The tour includes a New York City show at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 17, and an Asbury Park, NJ show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 19. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

According to floodmagazine.com, the news about the tour arrives a few weeks after J Mascis shared a cover of The Cure’s “Breathe,” which is taken from the band’s 2004 career-spanning B-sides collection Join the Dots. Mascis is also in the midst of his own four-date solo tour that will be wrapping up next week at Foro Indierocks in Mexico City.

Snail Mail and Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

7/15 — South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

7/17 — Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

7/18 — Boston, MA – Roadrunner

7/19 — Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

7/20 — Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

7/22 — Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

7/24 — Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

7/25 — Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

7/26 — Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/27 — Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

7/29 — Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

7/30 — Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

7/31 — Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

8/2 — Billings, MT – Pub Station Ballroom

8/4 — Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

8/6 — Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

8/7 — Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

8/8 — Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat