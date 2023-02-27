Clairo And Snail Mail Join Joy Again At New York Show

Another guest that showed to perform with Joy Again is Snail Mail’s lead singer Lindsey Jordan where she performed a cover of Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy,” which Joy Again played when they opened for Snail Mail on Jordan’s tour last year

girls (claire cottrill and lindsey jordan) just wanna have fun (dance on stage with joy again) pic.twitter.com/D2kBdjPfUt — arielle 🐇 BOYMFGENIUS (@bagsluver) February 26, 2023

Based from the footage people have shared on Twitter it does seem like all the performers were enjoying themselves and the fans absolutely loved the whole set.

Clairo subiu no palco pra cantar com Joy Again na noite anterior! pic.twitter.com/PtHOZdZoMd — Clairo Brasil (@clairobrasil) February 26, 2023

