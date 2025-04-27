This Is Lorelei and Snail Mail Team Up For a New Version of “Two Legs”

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 27th, 2025 - 4:26 PM

Indie pop singer, This is Lorelei has shared the new version of his 2024 song, “Two Legs” which features Snail Mail singer, Lindsey Jordan. The new version, “Two Legs (Snail Mail Version)” was released this Friday, April 25, alongside his deluxe album, Box for Buddy, Box for Star Deluxe. The album is an expanded version of his original 2024 breakthrough album, Box for Buddy, Box for Star since it will include a variety of collaborations with the artist’s friends and family.

When asked about his decision to include Jordan, This is Lorelei (also known as Nate Amos) stated it was his first thought when he considered the possibility of a deluxe edition of the album with collaborations. Amos exclaimed, “I’ve loved Snail Mail ever since Water From Your Eyes had a chance to tour with them so it was a joy to hear Lindsey bless the song like this.” Jordan shared similar admiration, stating, “Following Nate’s projects, I have come to the conclusion he is the best songwriter of our generation as well as a great guy. Getting to do vocals on this was such a treat.”

Additionally, the deluxe edition of the album will feature covers by other indie artists such as MJ Lenderman and Amos’ father and sister, Bob and Sarah Amos. Similar to the critical acclaim of the original album, the Rolling Stone praised Lenderman’s cover of “Dancing in the Club” as fittingly portraying the song “with a bit more high and lonesome twang.” The Rolling Stone has also previously named Box for Buddy, Box for Star as one of the Best Albums of 2024. The singer recently announced his biggest headline show to date at New York’s Knockdown Center on July 19 as a part of his tour starting this Tuesday, April 27, 2025. Tickets can be purchased here.