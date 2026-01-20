Poison The Well Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Converge, The Armed, Spy & More

Poison the Well is a metal band that formed in 1997. Fast forward to today, and they have permanently reunited after having gone on an indefinite hiatus in 2010. Over the course of their career, they released five studio albums, with a sixth coming out in March of this year. This new album will be their first album in sixteen years, marking the beginning of what will be a huge year for Poison the Well fans.
There will also be a Spring 2026 headline tour, which includes several dates across North America. It is likely that this tour will support the release of the band’s newest album, Peace in Place. According to an official statement, some of these shows will also be supported by performances from Converge, Balmora, SPY, The Armed and The Barbarians of California, although they won’t all be at the same show.
For those who are interested in purchasing a ticket to any of these performances, they can purchase tickets on the official Poison the Well website. For those who may be still considering, it is important to note that some of these shows have already begun selling out for the pre-sale tickets. For those that have sold out, the band has started a waitlist. General ticket sales begin on January 23 at 10 am local time.
Tour Dates:
04/02/26 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
04/03/26 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall
04/04/26 — Pontiac, MI — The Crofoot
04/06/26 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground
04/07/26 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
04/09/26 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
04/10/26 — Queens, NY — Knockdown Center
04/11/26 — Philadelphia, PA — Fillmore
04/12/26 — Baltimore, MD — Nevermore Hall
04/25/26 — Las Vegas, NV — Sick New World
05/07/26 — Denver, CO — Summit
05/09/26 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Outdoors
05/10/26 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
05/12/26 — Phoenix, AZ — Nile Theater
05/13/26 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco
05/15/26 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
05/16/26 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park
05/17/26 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva