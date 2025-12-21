White Reaper & Drug Church Announce Spring 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates With Spy, Death Lens & Public Opinion

Home News Anthony Salvato December 21st, 2025 - 8:12 PM

American Hardcore band Drug Church and punk band White Reaper announced that they will co-headline a North American tour kicking off in 2026. The duo will play over 30 shows across four timezones in the lower 48, making stops in 24 states along with one show in Toronto, Canada.

The two groups will be joined by the groups Spy, Death Lens and Public Opinion. Spy will appear in over 20 of the shows, sticking around for both halves of the tour while Death Lens will stick around for the first half of the tour, while Public Opinion will open for the back half of the tour.

The tour is set to kick off in March with the first stop in Chicago at the Concord Music Hall before heading to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and later south to Missouri and Kansas before heading out west for a few stops across California before wrapping up the first leg of the tour with shows in Arizona, Nevada, and lastly Texas.

The back half of the tour is mostly based in the east and kicks off in Detroit in April. From there, the two groups will make stops in Canton, Ohio, and Pittsburgh before heading up north for the lone Canadian show in Toronto. From there, they will head back down south passing through New York, Philadelphia, and New England before rounding out the tour with a few shows in Florida, and some stops in North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.

White Reaper enters the tour off the back of their most recent album Only Slightly Empty while Drug Church will likely continue to play most of their tracks from their 2024 hit album Prude.

Tour Dates:

3/14 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall %

3/15 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^ %

3/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^ %

3/18 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ %

3/19 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^ %

3/20 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ^ %

3/23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^ %

3/24 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre ^ %

3/25 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest ^ %

3/27 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^ %

3/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^ %

3/29 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^ %

3/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Area15 Portal ^ %

4/1 Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios ^ %

4/3 Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers^ %

4/4 Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^ %

4/24 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

4/25 Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy #

4/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall #

4/28 Toronto, ON @ Opera House #

4/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

5/1 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

5/2 Union Transfer #

5/6 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club ^ #

5/8 Asheville, NC Eulogy ^ #

5/9 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^ #

5/11 Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross ^ #

5/12 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey ^ #

5/13 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^ #

5/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^ #

5/16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^ #

^ w/ SPY

% w/ Death Lens

# w/ Public Opinion