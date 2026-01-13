Converge Shares Powerful New Single “We Were Never The Same”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 12:28 PM

Love Is Not Enough is the forthcoming new album from Converge that might be the apotheosis of the band’s decades-long journey through the punk, hardcore and metal microcosm. What vocalist/lyricist Jacob Bannon, guitarist/producer Kurt Ballou, bassist/vocalist Nate Newton and drummer Ben Koller have created is a strident artistic statement on the turmoil of living that hones their collective strengths to a razor’s edge.

Every song moves has a power and purpose that eclipses the band’s human origins, which speaks to the anger, pain and frustration of the modern age. From the opening fusillade of the title track to the closing hurricane of “We Were Never the Same,” Love Is Not Enough is a sonorous balance of vitality and viciousness that reflects the chaos and uncertainty of the times we live in.

“I wrote these words in the parking lot of a funeral home while reflecting on loss. Why do we gather to mourn but not to cherish? It’s an honest question that exposes our collective distractions and shortcomings. Grief brings clarity and We all must do better,” said band member Jacob Bannon. For more than three decades, Converge have delivered musical and emotional catharsis, putting purpose before perception and intent before interpretation.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva