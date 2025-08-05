The Armed Release New Song & Video “Broken Mirror”

Home News Trent Tournour August 5th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Noise rock act, The Armed, have released a new music video to accompany the track “Broken Mirror” off last week’s fiery release THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED. This song sees the band leaning into the noisier quality of their sound with the first full minute of the track being a harsh wall of noise before exploding into an impassioned vocal performance from Moe of the band Prostitute.

What follows are excoriating lyrics about upper class people who don the aesthetics of labor movements–essentially, the massive group of people who decry the bourgeoisie while either obscuring or being unaware of the fact that they are a part of it. All of this over drums which sound like they are coming from inside of a dumpster and an insurmountable wall of guitars and keys which are compressed to hell and back. The song is overwhelming in just the right way. This quality is exacerbated by the video which is so drenched in strobing lights, rapidly shifting imagery and effects and the lyrics to the track it warrants a seizure warning.

Moe fills his duty as a vocalist quite well as he is able to add to the cacophony without letting his lyrics get garbled or lost in the mix at all. If you prefer Death Grips more rock oriented stuff, if your biggest problem with death industrial is a lack of class politics, If you like spoken word poetry and turning every setting FL studio to its max or if you’ve ever wanted to throw a molotov at the guy playing a house show with $10,000 of equipment then this track is for you. Give it a listen here: