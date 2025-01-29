Poison the Well Releases First New Song in 15 Years “Trembling Level” with Music Video

Home News Charlotte Huot January 29th, 2025 - 8:25 PM

After a 15-year hiatus, Poison the Well has made a triumphant return with their explosive new single, “Trembling Level.” The track, released alongside a visually dynamic music video, finds the iconic metalcore band delivering a blistering sonic experience filled with piercing harmonics, guttural grooves and Jeff Moreira’s signature hard-hitting screams. The song culminates in a pit-splitting breakdown and a haunting final melodic warning: “Don’t you let the silhouettes lead you to the ocean floor.”

The release of “Trembling Level” signals a new era for Poison the Well, who have also announced their signing with SharpTone Records. Guitarist Ryan Primack described the song as a fusion of the band’s diverse discography. “It has a little bit of everything we’ve done throughout the course of our existence,” he shared.

Lead vocalist Jeff Moreira explained the personal inspiration behind the lyrics: “It’s about tackling a fear. You’re approaching something you’re scared to do, going through it, and realizing the hardest parts are actually the ones you should be looking toward because those will lead you to success.”

Poison the Well is also gearing up for a monumental 25th-anniversary tour in celebration of their landmark 1999 album The Opposite of December… A Season of Separation. Hailed as a genre-defining masterpiece, the record has earned accolades from Brooklyn Vegan, Kerrang!, Loudwire and Revolver. The band will play the beloved album in full during every show on the tour.

Glassjaw, Better Lovers and Teenage Wrist will provide support for select dates. Poison the Well will also officially welcome longtime collaborators Noah Harmon (bass) and Vadim Taver (guitar) as permanent members.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Moreira shared: “For me, The Opposite of December… represents everything I absorbed as a teenager: the shows, the music, the raw energy of hardcore and punk. I never imagined that record would still resonate 25 years later. This upcoming tour is more than just a series of shows; it’s a celebration of that record, its impact, and the journey we’ve shared together.”

2025 Tour Dates:

4/3 — Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater*

4/4 — Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

4/5 — San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/7 — Portland, OR – Roseland Theater*

4/9 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

4/11 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot*

4/12 — Denver, CO – The Summit*

4/13 — Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall*

4/15 — Dallas, TX – The Factory

4/16 — Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/18 — Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

4/19 — Orlando, FL – The Beacham*

4/21 — Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl*

4/22 — Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4/23 — Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/25 — Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/26 — Boston, MA – Roadrunner

4/27 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/29 — Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*+

*No Glassjaw

+No Teenage Wrist

Tickets go on sale January 31 at 10 AM local time. Watch the “Trembling Level” music video now and stay tuned for more updates on new music from Poison the Well.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva