Green Day Will Perform at The Opening Ceremony For Super Bowl LX

In the 60 years of Super Bowl history, numerous talented musicians have performed both the halftime show and the opening ceremony. Last year, it was announced that Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny would be performing the halftime show, leaving mixed reactions as some had been upset by the decision, stating that Super Bowl performers should be from the United States — Puerto Rico is a United States territory.

Recently, another popular artist got added to the Super Bowl lineup. According to Consequence, Green Day will be performing the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled for February 8 at Levi’s Stadium. During their performance, they will be performing several of their biggest hits. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said, “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Lets have fun! Let’s get loud!” To perform the show, Green Day will be making a trip back to their hometown, as they are from the Bay Area.

Coming soon on Super Bowl Sunday: @GreenDay to open the #SBLX opening ceremony, LIVE from Levi’s Stadium! pic.twitter.com/OdcPXhjQ1D — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

This decision had been announced on the official NFL X account. It would turn out the NFL is also excited for this performance. NFL senior director of event and game presentation Tim Tubito has stated, “Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL Legends who’ve helped define this sport is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX.”

As of now, fans still don’t know which teams will be making it to the Super Bowl. On January 25, the Patriots will be playing the Broncos and the Rams will be playing the Seahawks. As most football fans already know, the winners of these two match-ups will be facing off at the Super Bowl. For fans of football and music alike, February 8 will prove to be a big night, one that many eagerly await.