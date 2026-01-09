Bad Bunny Hit With $16 Million Lawsuit Over Using an Allegedly Unauthorized Voice Recording

Home News Ajala Fields January 9th, 2026 - 10:57 PM

Bad Bunny is being sued over a voice recording sampled on “Solo de Mi” and “EoO”, companion songs featured on 2018’s X 100pre and last year’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Billboard reports. The plaintiff, Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, claims producer Roberto Rosado allegedly solicited the recording from her when they were theater students at the Interamerican University of Arecibo, according to Pitchfork.

The lawsuit argues that Rivera, having never agreed to its commercial use or signed a contract, is entitled to $16 million in privacy violation and publicity rights, on the basis that Bad Bunny plays the sample in-concert and has used it to sell merchandise. Rosado and Bad Bunny’s label Rimas are also named as defendants.

The lyric in question, “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perreo”, is literally translated as “Damn, don’t take away my perreo!,” referring to the reggaeton subgenre. But, as Tatiana Lee Rodriguez wrote in Pitchfork’s review of Debí Tirar Más Fotos, it is “more like the Boricua version of ‘Bitch, don’t kill my vibe!’” The lyric has gone viral as a meme, frequently appearing on social media and message boards.