Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Movie Trailer Premieres

Ajala Fields December 11th, 2025 - 10:19 PM

Captured during her sold-out world tour, BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation. Presented in immersive 3D, the film is directed by Academy Award® winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish, in-theatres March 20, 2026. The new trailer for the film has premiered and can be watched below.

Director James Cameron is known for his work directing several box office hits, including titles like Avatar and Titanic. The film’s release in 3D is due to the partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.

The film, of course, features footage from her highly successful, over-a-year long Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. Eilish has stated that she’s donating $11.5 million from the tour to organizations focused on climate action and food justice.