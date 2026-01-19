The Black Crowes Announce New Album A Pound Of Feathers For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Profane Prophecy”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 6:42 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, The Black Crowes has shared their music video for the song, “Profane Prophecy”. In the clip, the band has conjured seven devils to wreak havoc on this little fairytale world of stark morality and harsh retribution. In creating this world, The Black Crowes leaned into uncanniness with hyper-unrealistic theatrical set pieces and life-size dioramas.

“Profane Prophecy” sets the trajectory for the whole album, packing the track with cheeky, fun and funky lyricism only Chris and Rich could bring to life, while the cynical slow-burning “Pharmacy Chronicles” sings of reckoning rather than retreat, urging people to face their vices, as freedom comes with recognition.

“Profane Prophecy” is taken from the band‘s new studio album, A Pound Of Feathers, which is due out on March 13, through Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Jay Joyce, the LP pushes The Black Crowes‘s iconic blend of blues, soul and rock into electrifying new terrain. With a career spanning four decades, the band’s upcoming release stands as a towering testament to their enduring artistic fire and significance in rock and roll.

A Pound Of Feathers Track List

1. Profane Prophecy

2. Cruel Streak

3. Pharmacy Chronicles

4. Do The Parasite!

5. High And Lonesome

6. Queen Of The B-Sides

7. It’s Like That

8. Blood Red Regrets

9. You Call This A Good Time

10. Eros Blues

11. Doomsday Doggerel