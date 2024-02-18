The Black Crowes Share Soulful New Single “Cross Your Fingers”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 18th, 2024 - 12:04 PM

The Black Crowes released a new single “Cross Your Fingers” as a part of their new album Happiness Bastards, which is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Happiness Bastards is the American rock band’s tenth studio album and is scheduled to release through The Black Crowes’ own record label, Silver Arrow Records. This album is the band’s first full-length LP of new material in 15 years.

Their newest single “Cross Your Fingers” is about being put through trials and tribulations in life. It’s about being hurt and surviving. The song is full of guitar riffs and is heavy on the bass and drums which seems pretty typical for a Black Crowes song.

“Wanting and Waiting”, the first single released from Happiness Bastards, came out on January 12, 2024.

Along with producer Jay Joyce, the band’s lead vocalist Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson worked on the follow-up to 2009’s “Before The Frost….Until The Freeze.”

The Black Crowes’ 2024 headline tour is scheduled to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this spring. The tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 2, and continues to make stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York and Boston ending their North American run in Philadelphia on May 7.

Their international tour will begin on May 14 and will make stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin and wraps up in Mérida, at the Stone & Music Festival on June 9.

Happiness Bastards contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson. Wilson rose to fame after her music was featured on the television drama Yellowstone.

Happiness Bastards’ track listing:

Bedside Manners Rats And Clowns Wanting and Waiting Wilted Rose (ft. Lainey Wilson) Dirty Cold Sun Bleed It Dry Flesh Wound Follow The Moon Kindred Friend

The Black Crowes is an American rock band formed in 1984 in Atlanta, Georgia and started by the Robinson brothers.

Source: https://blabbermouth.net/news/the-black-crowes-share-new-single-cross-your-fingers-from-upcoming-album-happiness-bastards