The Black Crowes Announce Fall 2024 & Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, The Black Crowes has announced the Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) in North America this fall and winter. The shows will take place in between dates on Aerosmith’s Peace Out Farewell Tour, which features The Black Crowes as special guests. The upcoming tour will kick off in Cincinnati on September 28 and conclude in Uncasville, Connecticut on February 28. The band will also be visiting the cities Albuquerque, Tucson,Verona, Gary, Rockford, Oxen and other cities.

Tickets for the 22 additional cities will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre sale tickets, including front-row packages, will be available Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time with password “CROWEMAFIA.”

Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) Dates