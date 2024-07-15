The Black Crowes Announce Fall 2024 & Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, The Black Crowes has announced the Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) in North America this fall and winter. The shows will take place in between dates on Aerosmith’s Peace Out Farewell Tour, which features The Black Crowes as special guests. The upcoming tour will kick off in Cincinnati on September 28 and conclude in Uncasville, Connecticut on February 28. The band will also be visiting the cities Albuquerque, Tucson,Verona, Gary, Rockford, Oxen and other cities.
Tickets for the 22 additional cities will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre sale tickets, including front-row packages, will be available Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time with password “CROWEMAFIA.”
Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) Dates
10/3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10/9 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/12 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/15 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
10/18 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/1 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol
11/14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
11/17 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel
11/22 – Wenatchee, WA – Town Toyota Center
11/29 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
12/3 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center
12/6 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
1/2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino
1/11 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort
1/18 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Live Rockford
1/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
1/24 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
2/12 – St Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
2/15 – St Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
2/22 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
2/28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena