The Black Crowes Announce Deluxe Reissue of Amorica For November 2025 Release Featuring 14 Previously Unreleased Recordings

The Black Crowes are looking back on one of their most fearless records. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Amorica, the band will release a deluxe reissue on November 14, 2025, through UMe. The collection will be available as a 5LP or 3CD box set and offers fans a closer look at the music that shaped the album, including 14 songs that have never been released before.

The band introduced the project with “Bitter, Bitter You,” an unreleased track from the original sessions that captures the spirit of the era. Among the highlights is Tallest, a nine-song album mixed from the Tall sessions that were originally set aside before the group dove into making Amorica. The set also includes The Marie Laveau Sessions, a group of songs recorded in New Orleans in 1992, as well as four live tracks from a 1994 broadcast in London. Fans will also get remastered versions of the album, plus b sides like the Taj Mahal cover “Chevrolet.”

The package is rounded out with extras for collectors, including a poster, slip mat, bumper sticker and a fanzine featuring new conversations with Chris and Rich Robinson about the making of the record.“Amorica was about breaking free and trusting ourselves,” Chris Robinson explained. “It was never about chasing trends.” Rich Robinson added, “No matter what we went through, the music always brought us back together. That is what this album represents.”

5LP Box Set Tracklisting

LP1 & 2 Amorica (2025 Remaster)

side a

1. Gone (2025 Remaster)

2. A Conspiracy (2025 Remaster)

3. High Head Blues (2025 Remaster)

4. Cursed Diamond (2025 Remaster)

side b

1. Nonfiction (2025 Remaster)

2. She Gave Good Sunflower (2025 Remaster)

3. P. 25 London (2025 Remaster)

4. Ballad In Urgency (2025 Remaster)

5. Wiser Time (2025 Remaster)

side c

1. Downtown Money Waster (2025 Remaster)

2. Descending (2025 Remaster)

side d

1. Chevrolet (Amorica B-Side)

2. Song of the Flesh (2025 Mix)

3. Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz (2025 Mix)

LP3 Tallest

side a

1. Lowdown (2025 Mix)

2. Tied Up And Swallowed (2025 Mix)

3. Evil Eye (2025 Mix)

4. Dirty Hair Halo (2025 Mix)

5. Feathers (2025 Mix)

side b

1. Thunderstorm 6:54PM (2025 Mix)

2. Title Song (2025 Mix)

3. Bitter, Bitter You (2025 Mix)

4. Paris Song (2025 Mix) (Instrumental)

LP4 Marie Laveau Sessions

side a

1. Exit

2. Fear Years

3. On That Hallow Night (Instrumental)

4. Girl From The Pawnshop

side b

1. Bewildered

2. Non-Fiction (Acoustic)

3. Thorn’s Progress (Instrumental)

LP5 – 10″ Live at AIR Studios, London, UK October 25, 1994

side a

1. A Conspiracy (Live – London, UK October 25, 1994)

2. P25 London (Live – London, UK October 25, 1994)

side b

1. Wiser Time (Live – London, UK October 25, 1994 )